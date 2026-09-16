Foreign Ministry is not involved in Kravchenko’s movements abroad, - Tykhyi
Ukrainian diplomatic missions are not currently involved in the activities of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, nor in his meetings or movements.
This was stated by Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.
The Foreign Ministry is not involved in Kravchenko’s movements
Tikhyi said he did not know where Kravchenko was at present.
The spokesperson also set out the Foreign Ministry’s position on possible legal mechanisms should Kravchenko be served with a notice of suspicion.
According to him, should there be legal grounds for involving diplomatic missions, the Foreign Ministry will provide assistance within the limits of its statutory powers.
"We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out," said Tikhiy.
- It should be recalled that on Tuesday, 15 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.
Kravchenko’s resignation and the allegations against Kryvonos
- Ruslan Kravchenko had previously stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General without delay.
- The NABU and the SAPO described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.
- According to the CCC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of 14 September.
- The Prosecutor General subsequently stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to information from Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.
- Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption in order to evade criminal liability.
- On 14 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to suspend Ruslan Kravchenko from his post as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had been served with a notice of suspicion.
- Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, quashed through backroom deals.
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