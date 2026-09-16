Foreign Ministry is not involved in Kravchenko’s movements abroad, - Tykhyi

Ukrainian diplomatic missions are not currently involved in the activities of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, nor in his meetings or movements.

This was stated by Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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The Foreign Ministry is not involved in Kravchenko’s movements

Tikhyi said he did not know where Kravchenko was at present.

The spokesperson also set out the Foreign Ministry’s position on possible legal mechanisms should Kravchenko be served with a notice of suspicion.

According to him, should there be legal grounds for involving diplomatic missions, the Foreign Ministry will provide assistance within the limits of its statutory powers.

"We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out," said Tikhiy.

It should be recalled that on Tuesday, 15 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

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