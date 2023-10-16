Shevchenkiv District Court rejected Colonel Chervinsky lawyers requests. PHOTOS

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv denied the lawyers of Colonel Roman Chervinskyi’s request to challenge Judge Inna Mikheeva.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

After that, Judge Mikheeva continued to consider the prosecutor's motion. The lawyers have now challenged the prosecutors.

Earlier it was reported that today, on 16 October, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began consideration of the prosecutor's request to extend the investigation in the case of Colonel Roman Chervinskyi.

In turn, Chervinsky's lawyer, Serhiy Lysenko, said that the court had already scheduled a hearing to extend Chervinsky's detention.



























Read on Censor.NET: Prosecutor's Office insists on extending the investigation in the case of Colonel Chervinsky, despite the fact that the SBU has completed the investigation - Lysenko's lawyer

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinsky was among them. Subsequently, as the SBU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SBU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinsky gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SBU served Chervinsky with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinsky was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

Also read: Intelligence officer Chervinsky to prosecutors: I don't understand what crime I committed. Show me the case where I passed information to the Russians