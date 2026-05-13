Dmytrenko, who is engaged in discrediting NABU, attended Yermak’s court hearing – AntAC. PHOTO

Dmytro Dmytrenko, a figure directly involved in smear campaigns against anti-corruption bodies (NABU and SAPO), was present at the hearing to determine Andrii Yermak’s pre-trial detention.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

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What is known about Dmytrenko’s activities

Since April, the INSIDER Telegram channel (whose owners have ‘immunity’ from the SBU) has regularly published videos aimed at undermining NABU’s reputation. The main figure in these videos is Dmytrenko.

In the videos, Dmytrenko, who had previously brought a children’s bicycle to the NABU headquarters, attempts to provoke the Bureau’s staff.

Watch more: In 2019, Yermak told me they wanted to fight corruption, and then his brother asked for $10,000 for meeting – Chervinskyi. VIDEO

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 3 April, a provocative video filmed outside the NABU building was published on anonymous Telegram channels.

It should be noted that Dmytrenko also attended hearings regarding the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) case against Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Centre for Combating Corruption, as well as hearings concerning former "Ukrenergo" director Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.









In addition, former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi arrived at the courtroom where Yermak’s pre-trial detention is being decided.

Suspicions against Yermak in the "Dynasty" case

It should be recalled that on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the ‘Dynasty’ cooperative.

NABU stated that the participants in the ‘Dynasty project’ agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his own residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the allegations against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

Read more: SSU is putting pressure on Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies, - Klymenko