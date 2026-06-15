Russian forces struck Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with ’Geran’ UAV, – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with a "Geran-2" unmanned aerial vehicle, which is the Russian version of the Iranian "Shahed" kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

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This conclusion was reached based on an analysis of the drone debris found at the impact site.

According to the investigation, the enemy attack on the monastery complex took place at 01:50 on 15 June 2026 during a massive shelling of the Ukrainian capital.

Following an inspection of the scene, SSU officers discovered fragments of the fuselage and engine of a Russian kamikaze drone that struck the St. Stephen’s Chapel of the Assumption Cathedral on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

An examination of the wreckage revealed that certain components of the drone were manufactured in the Russian Federation, specifically in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. This is evidenced by relevant markings found on the drone fragments.

The strike damaged the cathedral’s roof structures, domes, walls and glazing. There were no fatalities or injuries.

The blast wave also damaged neighbouring civilian infrastructure buildings in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.

SSU investigators have classified the incident as a war crime and opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the Russian attack and bring those responsible to justice.

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Debris from a Russian drone











Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June