Russian forces struck Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with ’Geran’ UAV, – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian occupiers struck the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with a "Geran-2" unmanned aerial vehicle, which is the Russian version of the Iranian "Shahed" kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.
This conclusion was reached based on an analysis of the drone debris found at the impact site.
According to the investigation, the enemy attack on the monastery complex took place at 01:50 on 15 June 2026 during a massive shelling of the Ukrainian capital.
Following an inspection of the scene, SSU officers discovered fragments of the fuselage and engine of a Russian kamikaze drone that struck the St. Stephen’s Chapel of the Assumption Cathedral on the grounds of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
An examination of the wreckage revealed that certain components of the drone were manufactured in the Russian Federation, specifically in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. This is evidenced by relevant markings found on the drone fragments.
The strike damaged the cathedral’s roof structures, domes, walls and glazing. There were no fatalities or injuries.
The blast wave also damaged neighbouring civilian infrastructure buildings in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.
SSU investigators have classified the incident as a war crime and opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the Russian attack and bring those responsible to justice.
Debris from a Russian drone
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 wounded, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a nursery, and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksiy Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tyshchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi, and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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