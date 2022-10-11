Occupiers are taking Ukrainian to be shot in Kupiansk. VIDEO

Maksym Zhorin, an "Azov" fighter, published a new fragment of the video from the scene of the shooting of civilians by the Russian occupiers in Kupiansk.

As Censor.NET reports, in a short video, the Russian occupiers are leading a man in civilian clothes to execution. There are two occupants. One of them has the tactical signs of Russian units on his legs - a wound red tape.

"For all the stupid Russian scumbags who spread their own crime online. Here's another part of yesterday's video. Look carefully at the executioners - it is clear to everyone that it was the Russian military who carried out this execution of ordinary civilians in the occupied city. The full video is now with the investigation. Russian soldiers will be identified," Zhorin writes in the video's comments.

The new video chronologically preceded the previously released video, in which the body of an already killed person is dumped by the occupiers into a pit with the bodies of others shot dead. Both videos were found in the phone of the Russian invader.

The video of this war crime committed by the Russian occupiers was published on his Telegram channel BUTUSOV PLUS by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov and reminded of other atrocities committed by Russians in the Kharkiv region.

Here is the story of a local resident who survived a Russian prison.

And here is the investigation of the murder of four people, whose bodies were thrown into the cellar.

The murder of 24 people near Kupiansk, who tried to leave the war zone, is being investigated. Also, in the village of Vasylenkove in the de-occupied part of the Kharkiv region, 5 bodies of dead were found, who tried to evacuate from Kupiansk to Kharkiv back in May.

Reports of discovered bodies of civilians tortured by the Russians come from almost every liberated settlement. Thus, the mummified bodies of two men were found in the basement of a house in the village of Kamianka of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region. The bodies of the murdered people were found at a recreation center in the village of Novoplatonivka. Their hands were handcuffed. The dead have gunshot wounds to the head.

Two bodies with signs of torture were found at the factory in Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.

The body of a 68-year-old man who died at the hands of a Russian serviceman was exhumed in Makarove, Kharkiv region.

A mass burial of 440 bodies was discovered in liberated Izium. In particular, in a mass burial near Izium, the body of a man with traces of torture was discovered - his hands were tied and his scrotum was cut off.

A mass grave was also found in the de-occupied Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kharkiv region, according to the police, among the exhumed bodies are those with severed ears and other traces of torture.

During the month, the bodies of 534 civilians were found in the territories of the Kharkiv region liberated from the Russian army. According to the National Police, a total of 1,164 war crimes were registered in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region.

In addition, according to law enforcement officers, 18 Russian torture chambers were found in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region.

Here is a story about the discovered crimes of the Russian occupiers in Kozacha Lopan: "They were beaten. They were not fed. They were tied to the ceiling. The girls' nails were torn and raped. The boys were wound with wires on their genitals."

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers are investigating information about the rape of Ukrainian women both in torture centers and on the territory of populated areas.