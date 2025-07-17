SBI must apologise for lies in its press release about my case, - Shabunin. VIDEO

Vitalii Shabunin, Chairman of the AntAC Board and a military man, demands a public apology from the State Bureau of Investigation or a new suspicion regarding the alleged illegal use of the car, which was mentioned in the Bureau's official report.

He said this at a briefing, a Censor.NET's correspondent reports.

"I demand either an official apology on the SBI website, where the lie was published, or a suspicion. There can be no middle ground here. Either an apology or a suspicion... So far, there is neither the first nor the second," Shabunin said.

He admitted that he was surprised when he saw the SBI's report on the illegal use of the car.

"This is beyond common sense. Because if I am suspected of this, then all military personnel driving such cars should be suspected. And there are not even thousands of them. There are tens of thousands," the soldier said and added: "This lie, not even on telegram channels (I'm used to it), but on the official website of the law enforcement agency, clearly shows who is the customer of the campaign. The bureau could not have written an obvious lie on its own website without feeling the cover-up in the highest offices of Ukraine - on Bankova Street."

At the same time, a representative of the CEO Club community, which provided Shabunin with a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder, said they had no complaints against the AntAC chairman.

"We have decided to raise our own funds without announcing any external funraising to provide military serviceman Vitalii Shabunin with a car to carry out his combat missions... We handed him the car within the framework of the current legislation, and he can use it anywhere in Ukraine," he said.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

