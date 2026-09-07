"Substantive progress" in talks, pretrial measures for those implicated in "Carthage" case and strike on Russian aircraft in Crimea: Top news for September 7. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff reported "substantive progress" in peace talks following visits to Kyiv and Moscow. The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed pretrial measures on two people implicated in the "Carthage" case – Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko and Serhii Kutsyi, the driver of Prosecutor General’s Office official Serhii Kropyva – while Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said he does not plan to resign.

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Witkoff reports "substantive progress" in talks

US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, following visits to Kyiv and Moscow with Jared Kushner, reported "substantive progress" in peace talks aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the newspaper Le Figaro, Trump’s special envoys told European allies of "Russia’s new willingness to engage in peace talks" with Ukraine after elections to Russia’s State Duma.

Sources cited by the Financial Times reported that Witkoff and Kushner brought updated versions of earlier US peace proposals to Kyiv, with the issue of Donbas remaining the main point of contention.

Kravchenko does not intend to resign

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said he does not intend to resign following the release of recordings as part of Operation "Carthage".

He also said he had not been questioned following searches of his office and home and currently has no procedural status as either a witness or a suspect in the "Carthage" case.

Detention of Ivakhnenko, alias "Muse", and Kropyva’s driver

The HACC remanded Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who is implicated in the "Carthage" case, in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

The HACC also remanded Serhii Kutsyi in custody. He is the driver of Prosecutor General’s Office official Serhii Kropyva, who is implicated in the "Carthage" case and suspected of shielding fraudulent call centres.

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