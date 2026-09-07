"Substantive progress" in talks, pretrial measures for those implicated in "Carthage" case and strike on Russian aircraft in Crimea: Top news for September 7. VIDEO
US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff reported "substantive progress" in peace talks following visits to Kyiv and Moscow. The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed pretrial measures on two people implicated in the "Carthage" case – Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko and Serhii Kutsyi, the driver of Prosecutor General’s Office official Serhii Kropyva – while Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said he does not plan to resign.
Censor.NET has compiled the top news for 7 September.
Witkoff reports "substantive progress" in talks
US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, following visits to Kyiv and Moscow with Jared Kushner, reported "substantive progress" in peace talks aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.
According to the newspaper Le Figaro, Trump’s special envoys told European allies of "Russia’s new willingness to engage in peace talks" with Ukraine after elections to Russia’s State Duma.
Sources cited by the Financial Times reported that Witkoff and Kushner brought updated versions of earlier US peace proposals to Kyiv, with the issue of Donbas remaining the main point of contention.
Kravchenko does not intend to resign
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said he does not intend to resign following the release of recordings as part of Operation "Carthage".
He also said he had not been questioned following searches of his office and home and currently has no procedural status as either a witness or a suspect in the "Carthage" case.
Detention of Ivakhnenko, alias "Muse", and Kropyva’s driver
The HACC remanded Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who is implicated in the "Carthage" case, in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.
The HACC also remanded Serhii Kutsyi in custody. He is the driver of Prosecutor General’s Office official Serhii Kropyva, who is implicated in the "Carthage" case and suspected of shielding fraudulent call centres.
Other news
- Special forces personnel from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) struck an enemy aircraft in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- Third Army Corps commander Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi refuted dictator Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russian troops had captured Sviatohirsk.
- Kyiv’s curfew will be shortened from 10 September and will run from 01:00 to 05:00 a.m.
- The Verkhovna Rada is accelerating work on 46 bills on which funding for Ukraine and assistance from partners depend, including requirements under the Ukraine Facility programme and cooperation with the IMF.
- DIU chief Oleh Ivashchenko said Russia may have sufficient resources to wage war against Ukraine in 2027–2028.
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