Polish Prosecutor’s Office opposes participation of Ukrainians in investigation of rocket explosion, - Rzeczpospolita

The Polish prosecutor’s office will not agree to involve the Ukrainian side in the investigation of the rocket explosion in the village of Przewodw, which killed two men.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, Rzeczpospolita writes about it.

"There is no such legal possibility, and it would be contrary to the procedure, not to mention the interests of the investigation, in the framework of which all possible versions are being considered, including the fact that an anti-aircraft missile could have fallen from Ukraine," - say sources of the publication familiar with in the course of the case

As noted, the behavior of politicians who mislead the public, claiming that not only Ukrainians but also Americans are already involved in the investigation, is surprising. Nothing like that happens.

Read more: Missile crash in Poland is reminder of Putin’s recklessness - Austin

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported that Ukrainian experts are working at the scene of the tragedy in Poland.

At the same time, Jakub Kumoh, the head of the international department of the Office of the President of Poland, said that a Polish-American investigative team is working in Przewodów, that Ukrainians have also requested access to the investigation.

"If both sides agree, and as far as I know, there will be no objections from the American side, then such access can be granted shortly. If the investigative team has no comments on a technical level, then there will probably be no reason to deny Ukrainians access," he said.

However, there were no American experts on site - their role is to provide access to classified materials from the AWACS system.

Decisions on the course of the investigation and its directions are made exclusively by the Polish Prosecutor's Office. Even the head of the National Security Bureau, Jacek Sievera, admitted that although the participation of Ukrainian observers is possible, it does not mean that they will participate in the investigation, explaining that "this requires compliance with justice and related procedures."

The participation of Ukrainians in the investigation would be possible within the framework of the international investigative commission - but it has not yet been created.

"Polish citizens died. The investigation is being conducted by the Polish Prosecutor's Office and the Polish services cooperating with it. Negotiations are currently underway to develop the principles of cooperation, including issues such as the transfer of materials or the exchange of testimony," sources close to the investigation reported.

Read more: Polish investigators may come to Ukraine as part of investigation of missile incident - Morawiecki

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.