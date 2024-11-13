NABU investigates fictitious disabilities of officials in case of ex-head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa - Kryvonos

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is investigating how the funds found in the possession of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, were obtained, as well as who was involved in the illegal scheme and how these people received disabilities. All fictitious disabilities are being investigated within the framework of one criminal proceeding.

This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in an interview with Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

Kryvonos explained that the case of fictitious disabilities involving the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, Tetiana Krupa, was transferred to the NABU because it was under its jurisdiction, as Krupa was a member of the regional council.

According to him, the investigation is primarily focused on officials who may have unlawfully received a disability: prosecutors, judges, and other representatives of other law enforcement agencies.

Read more: HACC postpones consideration of appeal of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa

The NABU is also investigating the entire amount of money that, according to the investigation, enriched the former head of the MSEC and her close associates.

The property in this case has been seized: real estate, cars, and precious items, the NABU director added. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, Kryvonos stressed.

We will definitely focus our attention not only on the head of the MSEC, who, according to the investigation, enriched herself illegally, but will also study who was involved in this scheme. Who accumulated, transferred funds, who facilitated this crime, who concealed this crime, if there were such facts," the NABU head added.

Read more: Internal investigation to be conducted into disability of 50 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region - Prosecutor General’s Office

According to Kryvonos, all allegedly fictitious disabilities of officials who received such status through the MSEC are being investigated by law enforcement officers within the framework of one criminal proceeding.

The NABU head believes that it is not enough if only the leadership of the MSEC and those involved are held accountable because when a prosecutor buys disability for money, it is also a crime.

"Now we definitely see an extraordinary prospect in this case, and it is a top priority within the Bureau," the official concluded.

See more: For $5,000, she promised to influence MSEC officials to obtain disability group: Former doctor exposed in Lviv region. PHOTO

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

See more: Abuse while receiving disability: Searches are being conducted in regional MSECs, hospitals and prosecutors’ offices - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS