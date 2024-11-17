Russian Federation launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones. Air defense destroyed more than 140 air targets - Zelenskyy

Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on all regions of Ukraine. During this night and morning, Russian terrorists used various types of drones, including "shahids," as well as cruise, ballistic, and aerial ballistic missiles: "Zircon", "Iskander", "Kindzhals".

This was announced on Telegram of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"A total of about 120 missiles and 90 drones. Our air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The enemy targeted our energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to facilities from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including two children. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. As of now, there are de-energized areas, all necessary forces are involved in the elimination of the consequences and restoration," the Head of State noted.

"We are grateful to all our air defense forces that were involved in repelling this attack: anti-aircraft missile troops, our aviation - pilots of F-16, Sukhoi and MiGs, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare - all worked in an organized manner. Thank you for your reliable protection!" Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for winter. Power grids have been decentralized, and there are agreements on missiles for air defense.

A massive attack on Ukraine on November 17, 2024

As reported, on the morning of November 17, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the power system.

Thus, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region. In Zakarpattia, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs fell. The critical infrastructure of the Ivano-Frankivsk region was also under attack.