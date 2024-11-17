Several railway sections in south, west, and north-east of Ukraine were de-energized due to massive enemy shelling. Two railway workers were killed in Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 17, 6-passenger trains are running with delays.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

"As of now, the following passenger trains are running with a delay:

No. 51 Zaporizhzhia - Odesa;

No. 207 Kharkiv - Odesa;

No. 25/135 Yasinia, Chernivtsi - Odesa;

No. 78 Kovel - Odesa;

No. 87 Zaporizhzhia - Kovel;

No. 59 Kharkiv - Odesa," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that reserve diesel locomotives have already left for these sections to resume traffic. They also noted that the list of delays can be found at uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua.

Shelling of the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region:

Two railway workers were killed in an enemy shelling of a depot. Three more of our colleagues were wounded, their condition is currently satisfactory.

"Eternal memory to the victims. Our sincere condolences to their families and friends. We are all grateful to every railroad worker for their bravery and daily hard work," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

A massive attack on Ukraine on November 17, 2024

As reported, on the morning of November 17, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on the power system.

Thus, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In the Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region.

The Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih during an air raid. Infrastructure was hit, and hospitals switched to generators.

According to DTEK, the attacks severely damaged the equipment of the thermal power plants. This is the eighth massive attack on the company's energy facilities this year. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 190 times.

In the forests of Mukachevo and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia region, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs were seen falling outside settlements.

The enemy also attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

