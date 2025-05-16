Ukraine is ready to take swift actions for real peace – Zelenskyy after call with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two sides discussed the meeting in Istanbul held on May 16.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state reported via Telegram.

Zelenskyy provided details of the call, which also included Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Tusk.

"Ukraine is ready to take swift action for the sake of real peace, and it’s important that the world maintains a strong stance. Our position is clear: if the Russians refuse a full and unconditional ceasefire and continue the killings, there must be strong sanctions. Pressure on Russia must continue until it is ready to end the war. I thank everyone around the world who is helping," the president emphasized.

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had been rescheduled for May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the Russian Federation in Türkiye, scheduled for May 15–16.

On May 16, in the second half of the day, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began, with participation from the Turkish side.

Less than two hours after it began, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye in Istanbul on May 16 concluded.

