Iran will not win war with Israel. Negotiations are needed before it’s too late - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran wants to de-escalate the conflict with Israel, and negotiations should begin.

He said this at a press conference during the G7 summit in Canada, Censor.NET reports.

Trump was asked if he had heard any signals or seen any messages from mediators that Iran wanted to de-escalate the conflict.

"Yes, they would like to talk, but they should have done it earlier. Iran will not win this war. They have to start negotiating before it's too late. We support Israel, and it's doing well at the moment," he said.

At the same time, the American leader refused to answer the question of what it would take for the United States to directly intervene in the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying that he did not want to talk about this topic.

Instead, Trump continued to put pressure on Iran to negotiate over its nuclear program.

Israel's Strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli air strikes on the command center on the night of June 13.

Later, on the evening of June 13, Israel conducted two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of June 13. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of June 14, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of June 15 , Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.

On Sunday, June 15, US President Donald Trump said that he would force Iran and Israel to conclude a deal to end the conflict between them.