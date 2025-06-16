Iran’s attack on Israel: 24 dead and over 590 wounded

As a result of Iran's massive attack on Israel, 24 people were killed and 592 others were injured.

This was announced by Dmitry Handelman, an adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Censor.NET reports citing The Times of Israel.

Among the injured, 10 are in serious condition, 36 are in moderate condition, and 546 have minor injuries.

According to the adviser, more than 370 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel during the Iranian attack. 30 missile impact sites have been identified, not including the hundreds of drones that also took part in the attack.

Read more: Five Ukrainians, including three children, were killed in Iran’s missile attack on Israel - Foreign Ministry

According to The Times of Israel, citing the Israeli Defence Forces, since Friday, Iran has launched about 350 ballistic missiles, most of which were intercepted by air defence systems. During the latest attack at around 4 am, about 40 rockets were fired, hitting central Israel and the Haifa area.

Each wave of attacks reportedly consisted of 30-60 rockets, of which 5-10% penetrated the air defence system. The main attacks were directed at Tel Aviv and Haifa, and to a lesser extent, Beersheba.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Read more: Trump said that Putin could become mediator in conflict between Israel and Iran: He called me about this issue

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of 14 June, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of 15 June, Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.

Read more: Iran is ready for agreement that will guarantee absence of nuclear weapons in country, - Foreign Minister Araqchi