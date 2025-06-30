Industrial facility in Drohobych was hit by 21 enemy targets, fuel tank was on fire

On the night of 29 June 2025, Drohobych district suffered the most massive missile and drone attack during the period of full-scale war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Drohobych City Council.

As noted, one of the industrial facilities in the city was hit by the 21st enemy target. As a result of the hits, six foci of fire were formed, including one of the 1,000-litre fuel tanks, which made it difficult to extinguish.

Up to 250 personnel of the State Emergency Service, 47 units of specialised equipment from different regions and 150 law enforcement officers were involved in the emergency response. No one was injured in the attack.

It is also noted that the shelling damaged residential premises - 50 windows in six apartment buildings were smashed. The housing office staff formed four teams that promptly arrived to carry out emergency repair work.

Read more: Growing scale of terror proves urgency of new sanctions - Sybiha on night strike on Ukraine

"The attack caused a power outage in part of the city... According to the results of environmental monitoring as of 22:00. The maximum permissible concentrations of sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide in residential buildings at 2 Rudanskyi Street, 43A Naftovykiv Street and 55/1 Beethoven Street were not found. This strike on Drohobych once again confirmed that the enemy attacks not only the front but also the rear. But each service acted promptly and accurately. The coordinated actions of all services and residents are proof of our endurance, mutual support and ability to overcome any challenges," the city council added.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 29

Last night, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine. The enemy launched more than 500 air targets at night, with the epicenter of the attack in the West. According to the Air Force, 38 out of 60 missiles were destroyed at night, and more than 430 drones were neutralized.

In particular, as noted, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there. Later it became known that the enemy attacked Smila. A child was among the victims, and high-rise buildings and a college were damaged.

Censor.NET also reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. In Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility was hit. In addition, racists attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, and there are consequences in two communities.

According to the RMA, the alarm sounded for more than 5 hours last night in the Rivne region. Enemy air targets were shot down. According to preliminary information, people and infrastructure were not affected. The enemy also tried to attack the Kirovohrad region. Mobile fire groups were actively working in the sky over the region. There is a result. No consequences have been recorded in the communities.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was also under attack. According to the Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian defenders of the sky destroyed 12 enemy drones over the region. In addition, last night, the Russians again targeted the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and an FPV drone were sent to the Marhanets and Pokrovsk districts. In the morning, a UAV struck the district center. There were no casualties.