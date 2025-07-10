Sybiha: There are positive signals regarding resumption of US defense assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that there are positive signals regarding the resumption of US military assistance to Ukraine.

He said this during a conversation with journalists in Rome, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

In response to a question from journalists about whether the United States has really resumed aid supplies, Sybiha said: "There are positive signals."

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

The PBS journalist said that in addition to the PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155 mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

Read more: US resumes deliveries of GMLRS artillery shells and missiles to Ukraine after pause - Reuters

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notification of the suspension or revision of the schedule of defense aid from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video address on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.

Later, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the US had not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine and that the situation with one of the decisions did not affect Washington's overall commitments.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his administration intends to supply Ukraine with more defensive weapons.

According to media reports, Trump promised Zelenskyy to send Ukraine 10 Patriot missiles.

Some US media outlets wrote that Pentagon chief Pete Hagseth decided to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine on his own and did not inform the White House about it.

Read more: Trump ready to impose sanctions on Russia, but wants more personal control over them - Politico