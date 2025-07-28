Protests against law on NABU and SAPO continue in Kyiv for sixth day in row. PHOTO

On the evening of Sunday, 27 July, protesters gathered for the sixth day in a row in Kyiv on the square near the Franko Theatre, opposing the law passed by the parliament and signed by the president that restricts the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

This is reported by Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

Around 9:00 p.m., people began to approach the rally site.

It is noted that on the sixth day of the meeting, the list of demands to the authorities increased: people also call for the appointment of the head of the BES and the launch of the Customs Service reform.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.