Day seven: protests continue in Kyiv against law restricting NABU and SAPO powers. PHOTOS

On Monday, July 28, protesters gathered for the seventh consecutive day in Kyiv at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater, opposing a law that effectively eliminates the independence of the anti-corruption agencies, NABU and SAPO

This is reported by Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

The rally began with a moment of silence in memory of the Defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in Russian captivity.

Compared to previous days, there were significantly fewer protesters today.

Protesters held cardboard signs expressing their demands

It is reported that, in addition to calling for the repeal of the law affecting NABU and SAPO, protesters demanded the appointment of a head for the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB), live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions, and the granting of military leave to servicemembers instead of deputies.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.