US will help defend Poland and Baltic states if Russia continues to escalate - Trump

American leader Donald Trump assures that the United States will help Poland and the Baltic states defend themselves if Russia continues to escalate.

He said this during a conversation with the press.

Journalists asked Trump whether the United States would defend Poland and the Baltic states if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to escalate.

"I will do it," the US president replied.

Trump also commented on the recent intrusion of Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace. The American leader said that "we don't like it."

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.

Intrusion of Russian aircraft into Estonian airspace

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.