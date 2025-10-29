Shabunin: I would have been notified of suspicion of high treason if they had succeeded to liquidate NABU and SAPO

The head of the AntAC board, Vitalii Shabunin, commented on media reports that he was about to be notified of suspicion of high treason.

He made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

"What was their logic and why didn't they go through with it? They would have gone through with it if it had succeeded with NABU and SAPO," Shabunin said.

The head of the AntAC's legal department, Olena Shcherban, said that the SBI had even summoned Shabunin on this suspicion.

"Cancelled it in two days," she added.

"I don't know (what the betrayal was. - Ed.). Telegram channels tested what we at the AntAC were lobbying for, so that Ukraine would not be given weapons. Such schizophrenia. The general logic of Zelenskyy and the OP was: let's cement everything," he said, adding that this referred to pressure on the media and anti-corruption bodies.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the SBI notified the commander of a military unit in Kyiv region of a new suspicion and served the updated suspicion on Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the AntAC board.

On 14 August, the SBI announced that Shabunin would be tried for military service evasion.

Shabunin's preventive measure was extended until 2 November.

