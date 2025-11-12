Figures in "NABU tapes" discussed appointments to new Cabinet of Ministers: "I will send candidates, and you will choose". VIDEO
Those involved in the energy corruption case discussed appointments to the new Cabinet, as well as the candidacy for ambassador to the United States.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated during the hearing by SAPO prosecutor Serhii Savytskyi.
"Look, I'm replacing Markarova (then ambassador to the US - Ed.) anyway, I have several candidates - all very worthy close friends, I'll send the candidates and you choose one. Shmyh (probably referring to Denys Shmyhal - Ed.) refused, you know why. Because they will definitely ban him," the prosecutor read out the suspects' conversation.
They also discussed the position of Minister of Energy.
"And the third option is with the supervision of energy and ecology, or the merger of two ministries, or two ministries remain as they are. But then the question remains - does she stay here, and someone else comes here, or does she come here. But everyone agrees that for us this (i.e. energy. - Ed.) is a more important position. And Yulia (probably Svyrydenko - Ed.) wants to join to the Ministry of Economy. And the girl wants to bring this Oleh as her deputy here, she likes him very much for some reason," Savytskyi quotes the conversation of the figures.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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