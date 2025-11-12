Figures in "NABU tapes" discussed appointments to new Cabinet of Ministers: "I will send candidates, and you will choose". VIDEO

Those involved in the energy corruption case discussed appointments to the new Cabinet, as well as the candidacy for ambassador to the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated during the hearing by SAPO prosecutor Serhii Savytskyi.

"Look, I'm replacing Markarova (then ambassador to the US - Ed.) anyway, I have several candidates - all very worthy close friends, I'll send the candidates and you choose one. Shmyh (probably referring to Denys Shmyhal - Ed.) refused, you know why. Because they will definitely ban him," the prosecutor read out the suspects' conversation.

They also discussed the position of Minister of Energy.

"And the third option is with the supervision of energy and ecology, or the merger of two ministries, or two ministries remain as they are. But then the question remains - does she stay here, and someone else comes here, or does she come here. But everyone agrees that for us this (i.e. energy. - Ed.) is a more important position. And Yulia (probably Svyrydenko - Ed.) wants to join to the Ministry of Economy. And the girl wants to bring this Oleh as her deputy here, she likes him very much for some reason," Savytskyi quotes the conversation of the figures.

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