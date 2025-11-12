"B#llshit has to end", - "Servant of People" Bohutska

Those who believed that their proximity to the President's Office guaranteed their immunity will be imprisoned.

This was announced on Facebook by Liza Bohutska, a "Servant of the People" MP, according to Censor.NET.

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"Ukraine is on fire, both literally and figuratively. The political bonfire will, of course, burn out. Those responsible will be punished. I sincerely hope so. Just as Kolomoisky is in prison, so too will those who believed that their proximity to the President's Office guaranteed their immunity.

In short: everyone will be imprisoned. Everyone who earned money from kickbacks or had "their own little interest" in resolving any issue," the parliamentarian noted.

Read more: Defendants in Mindich’s tapes mentioned their communication with president, - SAPO prosecutor

At the same time, she drew attention to the "political consequences of the publicity surrounding the 'secret' operation."

"Imagine for a moment if this case about Mindich's apartment falls apart in court. Or drags on for years. I'm not insisting. But isn't that a possibility? The fact that society is currently in turmoil does not mean that this will impress the Court and result in a Verdict.

I am talking about the HACC as the controller of any, even the most high-profile, NABU operations. Hasn't this happened before? Who else is in prison besides Kolomoisky? Rosenblat? Martynenko? Nasirov? Svinarchuks? Who?

How are these films different from those of previous times? Not at all. Time passes, but the culture of information remains unchanged," Bohutska believes.

Read more: "Putin is sowing distrust in Zelenskyy through Ukrainian bloggers and media," says Servant of the People MP Bohutska

"You know what I want? I want everyone who steals from the state, which is bleeding to death, to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

These things, where some Carlson, or Malysh, or someone else says that he feels sorry for the money spent on protecting energy facilities, because he has already spent that money on his own well-being, must be brought to an end.

This b#llshit has to end. Legally. Not on cardboard signs or at rallies. In Court, which will find guilty the freaks who, together with putin, are killing Ukraine," the MP concluded.

Read more: Yermak’s great merit is that Zelenskyy is treated with respect everywhere he goes - Servant of People Bohutska

Background

Watch more: Construction of Chernyshov’s estates in Kozyn is mentioned in "Mindich’s tapes," - media. VIDEO