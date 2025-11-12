"B#llshit has to end", - "Servant of People" Bohutska
Those who believed that their proximity to the President's Office guaranteed their immunity will be imprisoned.
This was announced on Facebook by Liza Bohutska, a "Servant of the People" MP, according to Censor.NET.
"Ukraine is on fire, both literally and figuratively. The political bonfire will, of course, burn out. Those responsible will be punished. I sincerely hope so. Just as Kolomoisky is in prison, so too will those who believed that their proximity to the President's Office guaranteed their immunity.
In short: everyone will be imprisoned. Everyone who earned money from kickbacks or had "their own little interest" in resolving any issue," the parliamentarian noted.
At the same time, she drew attention to the "political consequences of the publicity surrounding the 'secret' operation."
"Imagine for a moment if this case about Mindich's apartment falls apart in court. Or drags on for years. I'm not insisting. But isn't that a possibility? The fact that society is currently in turmoil does not mean that this will impress the Court and result in a Verdict.
I am talking about the HACC as the controller of any, even the most high-profile, NABU operations. Hasn't this happened before? Who else is in prison besides Kolomoisky? Rosenblat? Martynenko? Nasirov? Svinarchuks? Who?
How are these films different from those of previous times? Not at all. Time passes, but the culture of information remains unchanged," Bohutska believes.
"You know what I want? I want everyone who steals from the state, which is bleeding to death, to be sentenced to life imprisonment.
These things, where some Carlson, or Malysh, or someone else says that he feels sorry for the money spent on protecting energy facilities, because he has already spent that money on his own well-being, must be brought to an end.
This b#llshit has to end. Legally. Not on cardboard signs or at rallies. In Court, which will find guilty the freaks who, together with putin, are killing Ukraine," the MP concluded.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment within the framework of Operation "Midas".
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, has been remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
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