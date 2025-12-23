Thirty-four out of 38 missiles and 587 enemy UAVs destroyed. Three "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets, - Air Force

On the night of 23 December 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-based and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

As noted, in total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 673 air attack vehicles — 38 missiles and 635 UAVs of various types. Among them were:

635 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs (about 400 of them were "Shaheds");

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch areas - Ryazan region, the russian federation);

35 Kh-101 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas - Vologda and Kursk regions, the russian federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Watch more: Moment of fall and explosion of Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drone near house in Kyiv. VIDEO

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 11:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 621 air targets:

587 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

34 Kh-101 and Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Consequences

Missile strikes and 39 attack UAVs were recorded hitting at 21 locations, with debris from downed targets falling at eight locations. In addition, three aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets (the locations of the impacts are being clarified).

"The enemy continues to attack with drones. Follow the safety rules!" the Air Force emphasises.

Read more: Massive attack by Russian Federation on energy sector: Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions almost completely without power

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was attacking Ukraine with drones on a massive scale.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts have been implemented in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging houses and enterprises.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack, and there is damage in two districts of the region.

In the Odesa region, there is damage and power outages due to the Russian attack.

In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.

A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.

Read more: Russian troops strike Zhytomyr region: two children among injured, houses and enterprises damaged