Enemy struck Komyshuvakha while humanitarian aid was being distributed: 4 people were wounded
On the afternoon of June 15, 2026, Russian forces launched drone strikes on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to him, the enemy continues to terrorize the Zaporizhzhia region with UAVs.
"The Russians attacked Komyshuvakha while humanitarian aid was being distributed to residents. Four people sustained shrapnel wounds. They have received all necessary medical care," Fedorov said.
No further information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.
Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people.
Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June
- Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
- The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
- According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
- The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
- According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
- It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
- It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
- Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
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