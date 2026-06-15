Enemy struck Komyshuvakha while humanitarian aid was being distributed: 4 people were wounded

On the afternoon of June 15, 2026, Russian forces launched drone strikes on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to him, the enemy continues to terrorize the Zaporizhzhia region with UAVs.

"The Russians attacked Komyshuvakha while humanitarian aid was being distributed to residents. Four people sustained shrapnel wounds. They have received all necessary medical care," Fedorov said.

No further information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 949 strikes, 2 people killed, 3 injured

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 46 settlements under Russian attack, 10 wounded. PHOTO