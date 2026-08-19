Ukrainian Zhuravlev, suspected of blowing up "Nord Stream" pipelines, was detained while filming movie about sabotage, - media

Volodymyr Zhuravlev, a Ukrainian national whom German investigators suspect of involvement in the sabotage of "Nord Stream", was arrested in Croatia on 19 August — whilst filming a Hollywood film about this act of sabotage.

The German publication LTO reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the film about?

Filming of the political thriller *Snake Island* began in Croatia in early August. According to Croatian media, the film focuses specifically on the sabotage of the *Nord Stream* gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The plot centres on a group of Ukrainian divers who embark on a risky underwater operation against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war; according to the film’s creators, it is this very team that is involved in the sabotage of the gas pipelines.

The film’s cast includes Hollywood stars Sean Penn and Adrien Brody, whilst the director is Doug Liman, best known for the films *The Bourne Identity* and *Mr & Mrs Smith*.

Circumstances of the arrest

The film crew initially worked in Zagreb, before moving on to Pula — presumably to film the underwater scenes. It was there, according to LTO, that the second Ukrainian suspect — Volodymyr Zhuravlev — was arrested.

Previous attempts to make an arrest

This is now the third attempt by German investigators to detain the Ukrainian national. In 2024, they tried to arrest him in Poland, but he managed to flee to Ukraine. In the autumn of 2025, the Polish police did eventually detain Zhuravlev, but the court then refused to extradite him to Germany.

See more: Head of Mykolaiv Regional TCR detained over $15,000 bribe for evading mobilisation – Prosecutor General Kravchenko. PHOTOS

The sabotage of the ‘Nord Stream’ pipelines