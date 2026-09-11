"Nord Stream" explosions: Croatia did not inform Ukraine of Zhuravlov’s arrest, - Office of Prosecutor General. DOCUMENT

The Office of the Prosecutor General has not received any official notification regarding the arrest in Croatia of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zhuravlov, whom German investigators suspect of involvement in the blowing up of the "Nord Stream" pipelines.

This is stated in a response to an inquiry from Censor.NET.

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The agency noted that the competent authorities in Croatia had not officially contacted the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding Zhuravlov’s detention. The prosecutor’s office learned of this fact from media reports.

The Office of the Prosecutor General also noted that neither Croatia nor Germany had submitted a formal request to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office or provided a copy of the European arrest warrant.

Under the circumstances leading to his detention in Croatia, Zhuravlov had not been charged with any criminal offenses by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, nor had any convictions been issued against him.

In light of these facts, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office is currently unable to submit a request to the competent Croatian authorities for Zhuravlov’s extradition to Ukraine.

Read more: Croatian court postpones hearing on Zhuravlov’s extradition: Germany adds "war crime" charge to warrant

The blowing up of the ‘Nord Stream’ pipelines

Read more: "Ukraine did not take part in any operation to sabotage ’Nord Stream’ pipelines," - Zelenskyy