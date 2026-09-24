Croatian court authorizes extradition of Ukrainian Zhuravlov to Germany in "Nord Stream" case

The District Court in the Croatian city of Pula has authorized the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zhuravlov to Germany, where he is suspected of involvement in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, the court issued its ruling on September 18, but written notice of the decision was provided five days later.

"Once this ruling enters into force, the Croatian Ministry of the Interior will hand Volodymyr Zhuravlov over to the competent German authorities," the document states.

Zhuravlov’s Ukrainian lawyer, Mykola Katerynchuk, called the court’s ruling biased and political and said the defense would appeal it.

Zhuravlov was detained in Pula, Croatia, on August 19 under a European arrest warrant issued by Germany. German federal prosecutors believe the Ukrainian, a professional diver, was part of a group involved in planting explosives on the pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Poland had previously refused to extradite Zhuravlov to Germany. In October 2025, the Warsaw District Court rejected the German request and released him from custody.

Read more: "Nord Stream" explosions: Croatia did not inform Ukraine of Zhuravlov’s arrest, - Office of Prosecutor General. DOCUMENT

The sabotage of the "Nord Stream" pipelines