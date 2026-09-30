Real estate worth 27 million hryvnias: Media report on assets of Judge Stasiuk’s family, who appears in NABU "Themis" recordings. VIDEO
Journalists have uncovered a flat and parking spaces in the Pechersk district of the capital, country houses on the outskirts of Kyiv, and a new minivan in the most expensive specification belonging to relatives of Serhii Stasiuk, a judge at the Kyiv Commercial Court, who is implicated in the ‘Themis’ operation conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
This is reported in an article by "Slidstvo.Info", as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the investigation, the judge was to receive 10,000 in an unnamed currency for issuing a ruling in the interests of former MP Maksym Mykytas and current MP Vadym Stolar.
Judge Stasiuk does not own his own separate home, but instead lives in two of his parents’ flats. According to his declaration, he lives in one of them – in a business-class residential complex in the centre of the capital – with his wife and children.
The judge’s mother – accountant Valentina Stasiuk – purchased a flat measuring 172.7 square metres and two parking spaces in 2019. A square metre in this residential complex cost 40,000 UAH at the time. Thus, the property, including the parking spaces, could have cost her nearly 8 million UAH.
What does the judge’s mother say?
Journalists contacted the woman, and she assured them that she had the money for such purchases:
I’ve got the money to buy them. Just look at who his father is. We earn money; we’ve got money. And don’t worry about it
The judge’s father, Vasyl Stasiuk, is a professor in the Department of Military Psychology at the National Defence University of Ukraine.
"According to data obtained by ‘Slidstvo.Info’ from sources within the State Tax Service, the combined income of the mother – an accountant – and the father – a professor – for the years 1998–2019 would not have been sufficient for such a purchase: during this period, they earned a total of nearly seven million hryvnias," the article states.
Furthermore, according to the declaration, Vasyl Stasiuk gifted his son 720,000 and 670,000 hryvnias in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
Meanwhile, his mother not only bought a flat in Pechersk, but also recently gave her son nearly 3 million hryvnias to buy a new 2025 Hyundai Staria – a minivan with the most expensive, fully-loaded specification.
What does Judge Stasiuk have to say?
Journalists visited the Commercial Court to speak to the judge, but he refused to answer questions and advised them to speak to his mother.
His wife’s property
In 2025, Stasiuk’s wife – Kseniia Kuchmasova – began using a property of almost 300 square metres in the upmarket town of "Zoloche" near Kyiv. The declaration states that this house is worth nearly 16 million hryvnias – it appears that she paid almost half the sum up front, whilst the remainder remains owed to the owner, according to the report.
"Ksenia bought another country house of nearly 200 square metres in the village of Lypovyi Skitok, 40 kilometres from Kyiv, in 2021. According to the declaration, the house and the land it stands on cost her 3.9 million hryvnias.
That same year, she bought a new BMW, which she sold in 2025 for nearly 3.8 million hryvnias," the report noted.
It is known that Kuchmasova worked at the state-owned enterprise "SETAM". Last year, she earned 17,000 hryvnias there. However, three years ago, Kuchmasova set up a sole trader business and now earns millions as a self-employed person, the authors write.
Notary friends
Stasiuk’s declaration states that in 2021, Kseniia Kuchmasova borrowed 4 million hryvnias from the notary Roman Padalko.
In a conversation with journalists, he confirmed that their families are friends.
"However, Padalka is friends not only with Kuchmasova’s current husband, but also with her ex-husband, Roman Kostyuk. This is confirmed by their joint photos," the authors of the article noted.
He confirmed this, adding that it was a "coincidence".
"Roman Kostyuk also appears in Judge Stasiuk’s 2021 declaration. This is because he gave 8 million hryvnias to the 5-year-old daughter he shares with Kuchmasova. As ‘Slidstvo.Info’ discovered, he had no official income to cover such a gift. According to data from the State Tax Service, obtained by journalists from sources, he earned 615,000 hryvnias between 2001 and 2021.
Journalists wanted to ask Kostyuk where he had got the money for the gift to his daughter, but he did not answer the phone," the publication notes.
Whilst searching for information about Kostyuk, "Slidstvo.Info" found another football photograph. In the picture, he is pictured with Yevhen Astion, the brother of businessman Vasyl Astion. The men play for the "US" team.
Comment from the judge’s wife
Kuchmasova told journalists:
What income? What gifts? I will not be making any comments regarding my husband, especially over the phone. Please send a formal request; I will process it and respond with my solicitor, no questions asked.
"Slidstvo.Info" sent questions to Natalia Mazur, Kuchmasova’s lawyer. She replied that "the origin of the funds, loan agreements, and the purchase and sale of property and securities are currently the subject of an investigation as part of ongoing criminal proceedings".
Operations "Forest Gump" and "Themis"
- It was previously reported that the NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.
- According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.
- In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of ‘SENS Bank’.
- Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forest Gump’ special operation.
- NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.
- Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.
- On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forest Gump’ case — the second part of the investigation, entitled ‘Themis’. This concerns a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.
- On 20 August, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in NABU’s ‘Forest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Dubovyk, an official from the Office of the President, in custody with bail set at 7 million hryvnias.
- On 26 August, the full amount of the bail was paid on Dubovyk’s behalf.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention, with the option of posting bail of 30 million hryvnias.
- On 25 August, Iryna Mudra was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias.
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On 1 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure imposed on Mykytas unchanged.
The preventive measure imposed on Viktor Dubovyk was also left unchanged.
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