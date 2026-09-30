Real estate worth 27 million hryvnias: Media report on assets of Judge Stasiuk’s family, who appears in NABU "Themis" recordings. VIDEO

Journalists have uncovered a flat and parking spaces in the Pechersk district of the capital, country houses on the outskirts of Kyiv, and a new minivan in the most expensive specification belonging to relatives of Serhii Stasiuk, a judge at the Kyiv Commercial Court, who is implicated in the ‘Themis’ operation conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

This is reported in an article by "Slidstvo.Info", as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the investigation, the judge was to receive 10,000 in an unnamed currency for issuing a ruling in the interests of former MP Maksym Mykytas and current MP Vadym Stolar.

Judge Stasiuk does not own his own separate home, but instead lives in two of his parents’ flats. According to his declaration, he lives in one of them – in a business-class residential complex in the centre of the capital – with his wife and children.

The judge’s mother – accountant Valentina Stasiuk – purchased a flat measuring 172.7 square metres and two parking spaces in 2019. A square metre in this residential complex cost 40,000 UAH at the time. Thus, the property, including the parking spaces, could have cost her nearly 8 million UAH.

Read on "Censor.NET": Authorities are preparing a series of attacks on NABU and the SAP, says journalist Tkach

What does the judge’s mother say?

Journalists contacted the woman, and she assured them that she had the money for such purchases:

I’ve got the money to buy them. Just look at who his father is. We earn money; we’ve got money. And don’t worry about it

The judge’s father, Vasyl Stasiuk, is a professor in the Department of Military Psychology at the National Defence University of Ukraine.

"According to data obtained by ‘Slidstvo.Info’ from sources within the State Tax Service, the combined income of the mother – an accountant – and the father – a professor – for the years 1998–2019 would not have been sufficient for such a purchase: during this period, they earned a total of nearly seven million hryvnias," the article states.

Furthermore, according to the declaration, Vasyl Stasiuk gifted his son 720,000 and 670,000 hryvnias in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Meanwhile, his mother not only bought a flat in Pechersk, but also recently gave her son nearly 3 million hryvnias to buy a new 2025 Hyundai Staria – a minivan with the most expensive, fully-loaded specification.

See also: ‘Forrest Gump’: The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Stolar – bail set at 300 million hryvnias

What does Judge Stasiuk have to say?

Journalists visited the Commercial Court to speak to the judge, but he refused to answer questions and advised them to speak to his mother.

His wife’s property

In 2025, Stasiuk’s wife – Kseniia Kuchmasova – began using a property of almost 300 square metres in the upmarket town of "Zoloche" near Kyiv. The declaration states that this house is worth nearly 16 million hryvnias – it appears that she paid almost half the sum up front, whilst the remainder remains owed to the owner, according to the report.

"Ksenia bought another country house of nearly 200 square metres in the village of Lypovyi Skitok, 40 kilometres from Kyiv, in 2021. According to the declaration, the house and the land it stands on cost her 3.9 million hryvnias.

That same year, she bought a new BMW, which she sold in 2025 for nearly 3.8 million hryvnias," the report noted.

It is known that Kuchmasova worked at the state-owned enterprise "SETAM". Last year, she earned 17,000 hryvnias there. However, three years ago, Kuchmasova set up a sole trader business and now earns millions as a self-employed person, the authors write.

Read also: Mudra is trying to have the seizure of her property lifted so she can sell it and post bail, says her lawyer

Notary friends

Stasiuk’s declaration states that in 2021, Kseniia Kuchmasova borrowed 4 million hryvnias from the notary Roman Padalko.

In a conversation with journalists, he confirmed that their families are friends.

"However, Padalka is friends not only with Kuchmasova’s current husband, but also with her ex-husband, Roman Kostyuk. This is confirmed by their joint photos," the authors of the article noted.

He confirmed this, adding that it was a "coincidence".

First on the right in the top row is Kostyuk; fifth on the right is Padalka

"Roman Kostyuk also appears in Judge Stasiuk’s 2021 declaration. This is because he gave 8 million hryvnias to the 5-year-old daughter he shares with Kuchmasova. As ‘Slidstvo.Info’ discovered, he had no official income to cover such a gift. According to data from the State Tax Service, obtained by journalists from sources, he earned 615,000 hryvnias between 2001 and 2021.

Journalists wanted to ask Kostyuk where he had got the money for the gift to his daughter, but he did not answer the phone," the publication notes.

Whilst searching for information about Kostyuk, "Slidstvo.Info" found another football photograph. In the picture, he is pictured with Yevhen Astion, the brother of businessman Vasyl Astion. The men play for the "US" team.

In the top row, third from the left is businessman Yevhen Astion; third from the right is Kuchmasova’s ex-husband, Roman Kostyuk.

Comment from the judge’s wife

Kuchmasova told journalists:

What income? What gifts? I will not be making any comments regarding my husband, especially over the phone. Please send a formal request; I will process it and respond with my solicitor, no questions asked.

"Slidstvo.Info" sent questions to Natalia Mazur, Kuchmasova’s lawyer. She replied that "the origin of the funds, loan agreements, and the purchase and sale of property and securities are currently the subject of an investigation as part of ongoing criminal proceedings".

Read more: HACC upheld preventive measure imposed on Mudra

Operations "Forest Gump" and "Themis"

See more: NABU tracks down ex-judge Leonov, sentenced to 11 years for demanding $30,000 bribe but fled. PHOTO