Enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones: damage is recorded in 4 districts of region, there are casualties. PHOTOS

On 17 November, one person was injured in a morning drone attack by Russians in the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko.

It is noted that as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets, damage was recorded in 4 districts of the region. An infrastructure facility, 21 private houses, 5 outbuildings, a shop, 2 garages, an administrative building, and 5 cars were damaged.

"A 45-year-old woman was injured. She has a head injury. All medical aid is being provided," Kravchenko said.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in the region. About 125,000 customers were without power. Electricity supply will be restored in the near future.

There are 466 invincibility points deployed in the region.

Rescuers also extinguished a fire at an infrastructure facility, the SES reported.

Massive attack on Ukraine on 17 November 2024

As reported, on the morning of 17 November, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the power system.

For example, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia three times, targeting critical infrastructure. In Volyn and Vinnytsia regions, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure during an air raid.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with several waves of drones in the morning. The enemy hit the residential sector. In addition, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones at night, and explosions were heard.

Later, it became known that Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the region, a person was wounded and there was damage. The enemy also hit a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne region.

The Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih during an air raid. Infrastructure was hit, and hospitals switched to generators.

According to DTEK, the attacks severely damaged the equipment at its thermal power plants. This is the eighth large-scale attack on the company's energy facilities this year. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 190 times.

In the forests of Mukachevo and Rakhiv districts of Zakarpattia region, fragments of enemy missiles and UAVs fell outside settlements.

The enemy also attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Several railway sections in the south, west and north-east of Ukraine were cut off due to massive hostile shelling. Two railway workers were killed in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

In Cherkasy region, the Defence Forces shot down 7 Shaheds and two cruise missiles, damaged a house and a power line, and set fire to forest litter.