Russian attack on Kyiv on 6 June: rescuers have completed emergency and restoration work. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed emergency repair work in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district following the Russian attack on 6 June.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the rescuers have removed more than 3,000 tonnes of the remains of building structures, including more than 660 tonnes today.

As of the evening of 8 June, 99 rescuers and 39 pieces of equipment were involved in clearing the rubble.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 6 June, the ruscists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr missiles and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while responding to shelling in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, shelling damaged tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil is polluted as a result of the night shelling, and citizens are asked to stay at home. Lutsk was also under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 missiles used by the Russians. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. Rescuers pulled a man's body from the rubble.

There was a hit in Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in Drohobych district in Lviv region, without any casualties. In addition, on the night of 6 June, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.

