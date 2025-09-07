Rescuers are still dealing with aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Work continues in Kyiv to eliminate the consequences of a massive Russian attack on the night of Sunday, 7 September.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and carry out rescue operations at the scene of the attack.

The SES also showed photos of the consequences of the Russian attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed in the Russian military strike on Kyiv. Information about the third victim has not been confirmed.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

