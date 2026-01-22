Tech response: Ukrainian F7 LITAVR drones intercept Shaheds armed with R-60 air-to-air missiles

Drone Industry

Air defense units have learned to counter "Shaheds" fitted with a missile by using Ukrainian-made F7 LITAVR interceptor drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video shows the work of one of the most effective units by confirmed number of downed targets: the UAV Interceptor Division of the 1020 Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Air Defense Regiment of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 1020 Regiment downs "Shaheds" carrying missiles specifically with the F7 LITAVR interceptor drone made by the Ukrainian manufacturer F-Drones.

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Recently, Russia has been launching more and more "Gerans" and "Shaheds" that carry an R-60 missile. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence reported the appearance of such modifications of Russian drones in December 2025.

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R-60 air-to-air missiles are dangerous because they can attack Ukrainian aircraft, including F-16s and helicopters. Therefore, every downed "Shahed" carrying a missile means one less dangerous trap against Ukraine’s aviation.

We recall that earlier, radiotechnology specialist and serviceman Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) reported the first detection of a "Shahed" with an R-60 missile and noted that this combination is intended to destroy helicopters and tactical aviation aircraft that hunt "Shaheds."

"Today, for the first time, an R-60 air-to-air missile was detected on a Shahed," he said.

Read more: Russians are installing 16-channel systems on "Shahed" drones to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare, - Ministry of Defense