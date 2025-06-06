Number of victims of Russian attack on Lutsk has risen to 30. PHOTOS

In Lutsk, the number of people injured by the Russian strike has risen to 30.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"In Lutsk, rescuers unblocked the body of a dead man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed 9-storey building. The number of victims has increased to 30," the statement said.

Rescuers, Red Cross volunteers, psychologists from the State Emergency Service and all the necessary services are working at the site of the enemy attack. An "Unbreakable Point" has been set up to help residents.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 6 June, the ruscists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, "Kalibr" missiles and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while eliminating shelling in Kyiv. In Kyiv region, the shelling damaged the tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with "Kalibr" cruise missiles and "Shahed" UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil is polluted as a result of the night shelling, and citizens are asked to stay at home. Lutsk also came under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 rockets used by the ruscists. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. Later, it became known that a hotel housing the Ukrainian athletics team came under fire. It was also reported that the body of a dead man had been unblocked from the rubble in Lutsk at the site of the Russian shelling.

There was a hit in the Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in Drohobych district in the Lviv region, without any casualties. In addition, on the night of 6 June, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.

See more: Russian missile strike on Lutsk: body of man recovered from rubble. PHOTOS