Ukraine’s involvement in Nord Stream sabotage has not been established, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As part of the investigation into the criminal proceedings concerning the Russian Federation’s waging of an aggressive war against Ukraine and the enemy’s commission of other unlawful acts against our state, the Office of the Prosecutor General has reviewed information regarding the sabotage of the "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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No evidence of Ukraine's involvement has been established

As noted, as part of these proceedings, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are conducting the necessary investigative and other procedural actions, including questioning witnesses and gathering information relevant to establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Based on the results of the work already conducted and the information obtained, "at this time, no facts have been established that would indicate the involvement of the State of Ukraine, its authorized bodies, or officials in the commission of these unlawful acts, nor that they issued any orders, instructions, directives, or guidelines on behalf of Ukraine regarding the sabotage of the aforementioned gas pipelines," the statement reads.

Read more: It is good that president has paid attention to case of Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines, lawyer says

At the same time, the investigation into these circumstances is not yet complete, and the collection and analysis of the necessary evidence are still ongoing.

Ukraine is cooperating with German authorities

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General took note of a report from the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany regarding the filing of an indictment in the case involving the sabotage of "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2."

We emphasize that the filing of charges is a procedural decision by the prosecution and does not constitute a finding of guilt or a final assessment of the circumstances of the criminal proceedings. "A person’s guilt in committing a crime is confirmed exclusively by a final and binding court verdict, issued following a comprehensive examination of all evidence obtained, in compliance with the rights and procedural safeguards of all participants in the criminal proceedings," the prosecutor’s office added.

Read more: Yermak tried to persuade me to stop working with lobbyists in US who were fighting against "Nord Stream 2" because "it’s not feng shui", - Kobolev

The Ukrainian side continues to cooperate with the relevant German authorities. In particular, as part of the response to the request from the German authorities, the necessary investigative and procedural steps are being taken. The relevant German authorities will be immediately informed of the results. Ukraine is ready to assist in establishing all the facts of the matter.

In addition, information regarding the sabotage of the "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations. As part of this criminal proceeding, a request will be sent to the relevant German authorities to establish a joint investigative team for the purpose of promptly exchanging information.

Read: Kuznetsov's lawyers only received the indictment in the "Nord Stream" sabotage case yesterday: We have two months to review it

What happened before that?

As a reminder, on July 1, the German Attorney General filed formal charges for the first time against Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines on September 26, 2022.

The Sabotage of the "Nord Stream" Pipelines