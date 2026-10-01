69% of Ukrainians support holding competition for position of Prosecutor General involving foreign experts – KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

69% of Ukrainians support holding an independent competition for the position of prosecutor general with the participation of foreign experts.

This is evidenced by data from a survey conducted by KIIS, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Indeed, the majority—69%—support holding an independent competition for the position of prosecutor general with the participation of foreign experts.

Do not support – 25% (the remaining 6% are undecided).

Read more: Four Russian commanders notified of suspicion over missile strike on Kryvyi Rih – Prosecutor General’s Office

Kravchenko's Resignation and the Allegations Against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAP.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The NABU and the SAP described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption agencies.

According to the CPC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of September 14.

Later, the attorney general stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.

According to information from Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.

Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.

14 вересня президент Володимир Зеленський постановив відсторонити Руслана Кравченка з посади генерального прокурора України.

The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had been served with a notice of suspicion.

Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against Bureau Director Semen Kryvonos revoked through backroom deals.

On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the office of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Kravchenko himself stated that he had traveled abroad in order, as he explained, "to inform international partners about the actual state of affairs within the anti-corruption agencies."

On September 24, "Ukrainska Pravda" reported that it had located Kravchenko in the Austrian capital, Vienna. According to the publication, he and his wife are registered in Austria at the office address of a company that, among other things, sells pre-registered companies.

Read more: Russian "shadow fleet" vessel Caffa to be recognized as material evidence in criminal proceedings and transferred to management of Ukraine – Deputy Prosecutor General Leshchenko