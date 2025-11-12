Stadium Family, creative association, has suspended operations over case against co-owner Mindich
The creative association Stadium Family has temporarily suspended its operations following the criminal case against businessman Tymur Mindich, who is a co-owner of the channel.
The announcement was made on the Stadium Family Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
"We want to address the situation concerning the co-owner of our channel. We have always focused on producing entertainment content, not political material, so these developments do not affect any of the channel’s residents, writers, or technical staff," the team’s statement reads.
The creators stated that the channel’s activities have been suspended indefinitely.
Mindich’s share
According to YouControl, Timur Mindich owns 75% of Stadium Family LLC. His name also appears in the end credits of videos published on the Stadium Family YouTube channel.
Stadium Family
Stadium Family is a creative association of Ukrainian comedians known for producing entertainment shows such as Spy, Mafia, Discharge, Battles, Stadium Night, and others.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
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