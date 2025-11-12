Stadium Family, creative association, has suspended operations over case against co-owner Mindich

The creative association Stadium Family has temporarily suspended its operations following the criminal case against businessman Tymur Mindich, who is a co-owner of the channel.

The announcement was made on the Stadium Family Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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"We want to address the situation concerning the co-owner of our channel. We have always focused on producing entertainment content, not political material, so these developments do not affect any of the channel’s residents, writers, or technical staff," the team’s statement reads.

The creators stated that the channel’s activities have been suspended indefinitely.

Mindich’s share

According to YouControl, Timur Mindich owns 75% of Stadium Family LLC. His name also appears in the end credits of videos published on the Stadium Family YouTube channel.

Read more: "State will take away "95 Kvartal" as result of sanctions against Mindich," - Kaleniuk

Stadium Family

Stadium Family is a creative association of Ukrainian comedians known for producing entertainment shows such as Spy, Mafia, Discharge, Battles, Stadium Night, and others.

Read more: "B#llshit has to end", - "Servant of People" Bohutska

Background

Read more: Defendants in Mindich’s tapes mentioned their communication with president, - SAPO prosecutor