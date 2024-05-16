He helped Russians prepare new attack on Kharkiv region: SSU detained FSB agent "red handed" in Kharkiv. PHOTO

The SBU conducted a special operation in Kharkiv, which resulted in the detention of another FSB agent. The offender was collecting information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces units involved in the city’s defense. The Russian occupiers needed this information to plan a new offensive in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

Tasks of an FSB agent

"To carry out the enemy's task, the defendant walked around the city on foot, where he tried to find the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

If he found the 'right' locations, he would secretly photograph them and mark the coordinates on Google Maps to prepare a 'report' to the FSB," the statement said.

It is noted that the Security Service exposed the Russian agent in advance and detained him red-handed when he was photographing a military facility. This prevented the intelligence from being passed to the enemy.

Additional measures were also taken to protect the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from possible missile and bomb attacks by the aggressor.

A mobile phone with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from the detainee.









Who was the Russian agent?

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident who was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in Belgorod region. The SBU has already identified him.

"The young man came to the attention of the Russian secret service as an active user of Russian Telegram channels looking for a "quick" income.

Further communication between them took place through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.

For cooperation with the occupiers, the traitor was promised a monetary reward, which was to be transferred to his bank cards.

What is the threat?

The SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Attacks by Russian troops on the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 02.00 p.m. on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 11.00 p.m. on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukianets in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.

As of 16 May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to carry out defensive and stabilization measures in Vovchansk.