Russia used new jet-powered Shahed drone in massive strike on Kyiv – Defense Express. PHOTO

During the massive combined strike on Kyiv on June 6, Russian forces likely used a new Russian-made jet-powered drone, the Geran-3, which had previously been mentioned by DIU.

This may explain reports from Kyiv residents who heard an unusual whistling sound not typical of Shahed drone attacks.

According to available information, this unidentified jet-powered drone was shot down and burned, but fragments recovered from the scene included a compact jet engine—explaining the unfamiliar sound heard during the strike.

"The engine fragments are practically the only evidence that allows for any concrete assessment of this drone, as the rest of the wreckage is heavily fragmented. Because of this, it is currently impossible to say for certain whether it was a jet-powered Shahed-238, which was showcased in Iran back in November 2023, or another long-range jet-powered drone that, based on descriptions, resembles the Shahed in shape," the outlet explains.

At the same time, one of the components recovered at the crash site directly indicates that the drone shares several parts with the original Shahed-136 design. This includes an avionics panel used for uploading flight missions, starting the engine, and operating all other onboard systems.

Analysts suggest that the drone in question may indeed be an original Shahed-238 jet-powered variant, or a drone based on Iranian technology that was assembled in Russia using available components—specifically avionics panels and mission programming systems.

In February 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence warned that Russia was in the process of setting up production of a domestic version of the Shahed-238 kamikaze drone under the designation Geran-3.

According to intelligence data, the Geran-3 features a flight speed of 550–600 km/h, powered by an Iranian-made compact jet engine Tolou-10 or Tolou-13—an unlicensed copy of the Czech PBS TJ100.

The outlet noted that further information is being gathered to conclusively identify this new Russian jet-powered Shahed-type drone.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers. The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors. Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15. In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported. In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

