NABU and the SAPO on anniversary of "cardboard protests": We continue to fulfil our mandate of trust. VIDEO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have issued a statement to mark the anniversary of the ‘cardboard protests’ calling for the restoration of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"A year ago. We continue to fulfil our mandate of trust. To be continued…", the NABU stated.

The SAPO thanked citizens for their trust.

"A year ago, you took to the streets with placards and stood up for justice. It was the people who did this. Those who wrote a few words by hand and took to the streets. Those who did not remain silent.



Thank you. For the trust we feel every day. For the independence that we now have the right to justify only through our work," they added.

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The controversial Bill No. 12414 concerning NABU and the SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which abolishes the independence of NABU and the SAPO.

It was signed by President Zelenskyy that evening.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign this bill, as it would place NABU and the SAPO under government control.

In Dnipro, people took to the streets to protest against the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of Bill No. 12414, which effectively means the end of the independence of NABU and SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure would continue to function. On 23 July, the law restricting the powers of NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on 23 July he had convened all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive cooperation.

Zelenskyy also stated that he would table a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that would "strengthen the rule of law".

On 24 July, Bill No. 13531 was registered in the Rada, which would reverse the abolition of the independence of NABU and the SAPO.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the bill, which guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

On 31 July 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential bill to restore the independence of NABU and the SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.

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