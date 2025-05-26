Trump realizes that Putin lied to him. We need to set deadline for Russia, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that his American counterpart Donald Trump "realizes" that Putin "lied to him."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

As noted, Macron also wants to set a "deadline" for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Russia must also understand that sanctions will be imposed on it if it does not agree to a ceasefire.

As reported, Trump criticized Putin and said he had lost his mind.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack in the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. In Kozachya Lopan, a woman was killed by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."