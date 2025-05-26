Only way to end war is to increase pressure on Russia - Poland on massive shelling of Ukraine

The end of Russia's war against Ukraine is possible only if support for Ukraine increases and pressure on Moscow increases.

"We strongly condemn the Russian missile and drone attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine, which killed 12 people, including three children. Ukraine seeks peace by agreeing to a ceasefire," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Russia continues its ruthless attacks on civilian targets.

"The only way to end the war is to increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia," the Polish foreign ministry added.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, the nighttime massive attack on Kyiv region left 4 dead and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."