Slovakia may block €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine in future, — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has not ruled out the possibility that his country might also block a European Union loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine in the future.
This is reported by Akuality, according to Censor.NET.
Slovakia may block the loan
As noted, Fico spoke out in defense of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who continues to block the approval of a loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.
According to Fico, Orbán is "politically right-wing."
The prime minister acknowledged that a situation could arise in the future in which Slovakia might also block the loan.
The revival of "Druzhba" depends on Zelenskyy
He also emphasized that Ukraine could resume operations on the Druzhba pipeline at any time.
Fico insists that the resumption of operations on the oil pipeline depends entirely on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
What happened before?
As a reminder, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary would break through the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline "by force".
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU is rushing to Budapest following the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has opened an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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