Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has not ruled out the possibility that his country might also block a European Union loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine in the future.

This is reported by Akuality, according to Censor.NET.

Slovakia may block the loan

As noted, Fico spoke out in defense of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who continues to block the approval of a loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

According to Fico, Orbán is "politically right-wing."

The prime minister acknowledged that a situation could arise in the future in which Slovakia might also block the loan.

The revival of "Druzhba" depends on Zelenskyy

He also emphasized that Ukraine could resume operations on the Druzhba pipeline at any time.

Fico insists that the resumption of operations on the oil pipeline depends entirely on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Aid to Ukraine may not be unblocked before elections in Hungary, - Tusk

What happened before?

As a reminder, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have become strained in recent days.