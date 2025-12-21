According to four anonymous sources cited by The Washington Post, during his visit to the United States to discuss a peace plan, Rustem Umerov held closed-door meetings with FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was written by ZN.ua in its article "The illusion of power. What fatal mistake could Zelenskyy make?"

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Western press reports

"These meetings alarmed Western officials, who, as before, are unaware of their intentions and goals. Some have stated that, in their opinion, Umerov and other Ukrainian officials turned to Patel and Bonjino in the hope of obtaining amnesty from any corruption charges that may be brought against Ukrainians. Others fear that the newly created channel could be used to pressure the Zelenskyy government into accepting a peace agreement proposed by the Trump administration that contains serious concessions on the part of Kyiv," the publication wrote.

Data from ZN.ua

However, according to ZN.ua sources, Umerov's meeting with Patel, which the NSDC secretary attended together with SSU deputy head Oleksandr Poklad, did not concern the negotiations between Ukraine, the US, Russia, and Europe at all. This meeting, as the author notes, was organised through Umerov's Turkish channels. At the meeting, they discussed the desire not to provide the FBI with expert, investigative or other professional assistance to NABU in the Mindich case.

"When the White House found out about the content of this meeting, Patella was in big trouble. I wonder if Umerov got the same treatment when they found out about this meeting in Kyiv," the author of the article writes.

The publication recalls that Umerov is a figure in the "Mindich tapes." This suggests that when Umerov was defence minister, the president's friend successfully pressured him regarding a contract for bulletproof vests for the Milikon company. NABU has already summoned Umerov for questioning, and Ruslan Magamedrasulov also stated that Operation Midas was developed from the very beginning with regard to the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov on Yermak: Midas case has strong physical evidence

Mindichgate