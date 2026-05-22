"Midas" suspect Tsuckerman has taken Zelenskyy to court: he is demanding that sanctions be lifted

Oleksandr Tsukerman, a defendant in the ‘Midas’ case, is seeking, through the Administrative Court of Cassation, to have the sanctions imposed on him by the National Security and Defence Council—which were introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—declared unlawful and revoked.

This is evidenced by data published on the "Judicial Power of Ukraine" portal, reports Censor.NET.

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The defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed on 15 May, is listed as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defence Council, and the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine are named as third parties.

The Administrative Court of Cassation has scheduled the claim for hearing.

Watch more: Mindich — I know him, but I do not know many other figures in case, Yermak says. VIDEO

As a reminder, the day before, businessman Tymur Mindich filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Administrative Court of Cassation.

In November 2025, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing personal sanctions against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman for a period of three years. Both feature in the NABU "Midas" case concerning corruption at "Energoatom" under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman" respectively.

Mindichgate

Read also: Mindich on the lawsuit against Zelenskyy regarding NSDC sanctions: "I am being accused of something I did not do"