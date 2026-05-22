"Midas" suspect Tsuckerman has taken Zelenskyy to court: he is demanding that sanctions be lifted
Oleksandr Tsukerman, a defendant in the ‘Midas’ case, is seeking, through the Administrative Court of Cassation, to have the sanctions imposed on him by the National Security and Defence Council—which were introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—declared unlawful and revoked.
This is evidenced by data published on the "Judicial Power of Ukraine" portal, reports Censor.NET.
The defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed on 15 May, is listed as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defence Council, and the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine are named as third parties.
The Administrative Court of Cassation has scheduled the claim for hearing.
As a reminder, the day before, businessman Tymur Mindich filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Administrative Court of Cassation.
- In November 2025, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing personal sanctions against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman for a period of three years. Both feature in the NABU "Midas" case concerning corruption at "Energoatom" under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman" respectively.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich’s premises, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches took place at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK "Energoatom" in connection with the corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and the SAPO have announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, features in NABU’s records as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau raided an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Federation Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept ‘black accounts’, recorded money flows, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, the NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnias.
- Galushchenko’s former adviser, Myroniuk, was remanded in custody with bail set at 126 million hryvnias.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council regarding the imposition of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following the NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and Dmytro Basov, the executive director for security at Energoatom, who appeared in NABU recordings under the alias ‘Tenor’, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Ihor Fursenko (known as ‘Ryoshik’ in the NABU recordings), a suspect in the energy sector corruption case.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, setting bail at 12 million hryvnias.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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