Rescuers Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andrii Remennyi, who were killed during second Russian strike, are bid farewell in Kyiv. VIDEO

Today, on 9 June, in Kyiv they bid farewell to three rescuers who were killed by a repeated Russian strike while responding to the aftermath of Russian shelling in the capital on 6 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Hromadske".

Footage of the farewell to the rescuers was published by "Telegraf".

As noted, the deceased were firefighters and rescuers Pavel Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andrii Remennyi. The SES said that they worked in the same department. On that day, they were involved in extinguishing a fire of civilian infrastructure in the Solomianskyi district.

"While extinguishing the fire, the three of them went on a reconnaissance mission to see if there were people inside," said Svitlana Vodolaha, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service. "Then the Russians struck again.

"Before leaving for work, they kissed and hugged their wives and children... And never came back... Each of them had a favourite job, desires, plans for life. But the enemy decided otherwise. Today we are in grief. The big family of the SES is grieving. These are not just losses. These are wounds that will hurt for a long time. These are tears that have not yet dried. This is a void that cannot be filled," the SES said.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 6 June, the ruscists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr missiles and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while responding to shelling in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, shelling damaged tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil is polluted as a result of the night shelling, and citizens are asked to stay at home. Lutsk was also under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 missiles used by the Russians. Later, it became known that a hotel housing the Ukrainian athletics team came under fire. It was also reported that the body of a dead man had been unblocked from the rubble in Lutsk at the site of the Russian shelling

There was a hit in Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in Drohobych district in Lviv region, without any casualties. In addition, on the night of 6 June, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.