EU Ambassador Mathernova on massive attack on Ukraine: Russians are mockin world, US and any attempts to achieve peace

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova reacted to another massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Maternova emphasized that for the second night in a row, Russia has been conducting massive combined strikes on Ukraine with drones and missiles, both cruise and ballistic.

"The Russians are constantly increasing pressure. They are intensifying terror against the civilian population. The attacks are becoming more intense and frequent. They are mocking the world!!! They mock the United States and any diplomatic attempts to achieve peace. Peace? What peace? How will the world react to Putin's terror and his obvious provocations? To his mockery of any ceasefire negotiations?" - she said in the post.

She emphasized that Putin is clearly pursuing his stated goal of killing Ukrainians and forcing Ukraine to submit.

"Unfortunately, the only language he understands is the language of force. As President Zelenskyy wrote in his post, the world can go on vacation. Putin's terror will not. Now is the time to show that we have the strength to resist together with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" - Maternova summarized.

To recap, according to Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, 13 regions came under Russian attack during the nighttime massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv city, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions. According to the latest reports, more than 70 people were injured: 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured. Among the dead are three children from the same family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents were hospitalized, and their mother is in serious condition.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack in the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytsky region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."