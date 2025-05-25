Putin will not stop until pressure becomes unbearable. It’s in our hands to stop him, - Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsähkna reacted to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25.

He wrote about this in the social network X.

"Another night when Russia demonstrates its unwavering desire to wipe Ukraine off the map with swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles," Tsakhkna said.

He emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "will continue this until the pressure becomes unbearable."

"It is in our hands to stop him," Tsakhkna emphasized.

As a reminder, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 13 regions came under Russian attack during the nighttime massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv city, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions. According to the latest reports, more than 70 people were injured: 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured. Among the dead are three children from the same family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents were hospitalized, and their mother is in serious condition.

Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack in the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."