Zelenskyy held meeting with Svyrydenko: they discussed personnel changes in government

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was discussed?

The main issue was recovery in the regions after the Russian Federation's attacks.

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"Wherever necessary, repair crews are working almost around the clock, and the necessary resources have been mobilised. We are increasing our equipment reserves and are constantly working with partners on this," the president said.

Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of support programmes for frontline and border communities.

"Starting tomorrow, a new winter support programme for our people will begin – government officials will publicly present all the details. Last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians took advantage of winter support, and we expect no less this winter," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: "Mindichgate": EU expects transparency and reforms from Ukraine - Politico

Audit of state-owned companies

Svyrydenko also reported on the launch of audit processes in state-owned companies.

"We have determined that the audits must be conducted promptly, and all results must be forwarded to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action. Personnel decisions will be made based on the results," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy instructed that Ukraine's key partners be promptly informed of the results of the audits and the corresponding decisions.

"Transparency in state-owned companies and the absence of any schemes must be guaranteed. We also discussed personnel changes in the government – the Prime Minister of Ukraine will propose candidates for the ministers of energy and justice," he concluded.

Read more: We will do everything to strengthen trust of our partners, - Zelenskyy after talks with Merz

Mindichgate

Read more: "Mindichgate": EU expects transparency and reforms from Ukraine - Politico