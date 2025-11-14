Zelenskyy held meeting with Svyrydenko: they discussed personnel changes in government
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What was discussed?
The main issue was recovery in the regions after the Russian Federation's attacks.
"Wherever necessary, repair crews are working almost around the clock, and the necessary resources have been mobilised. We are increasing our equipment reserves and are constantly working with partners on this," the president said.
Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of support programmes for frontline and border communities.
"Starting tomorrow, a new winter support programme for our people will begin – government officials will publicly present all the details. Last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians took advantage of winter support, and we expect no less this winter," Zelenskyy said.
Audit of state-owned companies
Svyrydenko also reported on the launch of audit processes in state-owned companies.
"We have determined that the audits must be conducted promptly, and all results must be forwarded to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action. Personnel decisions will be made based on the results," the president wrote.
Zelenskyy instructed that Ukraine's key partners be promptly informed of the results of the audits and the corresponding decisions.
"Transparency in state-owned companies and the absence of any schemes must be guaranteed. We also discussed personnel changes in the government – the Prime Minister of Ukraine will propose candidates for the ministers of energy and justice," he concluded.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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