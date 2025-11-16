Point solutions are not enough. We have agreed on plan to reboot energy sector and number of state bodies - Svyrydenko
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko agreed on a plan to restructure the energy sector and a number of state bodies important in this area during a meeting with the president.
She announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Restarting businesses
"Spot solutions are not enough; we must take action in all areas of the energy sector," she emphasizes.
Updates from the NCREPU, State Energy Regulatory Commission, and SPFU
Svyrydenko reminded that the government is preparing decisions on the renewal of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.
"Regarding the ARMA update, we are awaiting a response regarding the employees who appear in the NABU materials. I have instructed that an internal audit be conducted and appropriate personnel decisions be made.
The reboot must be systematic. We will keep you informed about our next steps," Svyrydenko concludes.
Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that a restart of key state-owned energy companies was beginning.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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