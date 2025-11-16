Point solutions are not enough. We have agreed on plan to reboot energy sector and number of state bodies - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko agreed on a plan to restructure the energy sector and a number of state bodies important in this area during a meeting with the president.

She announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Restarting businesses

"Spot solutions are not enough; we must take action in all areas of the energy sector," she emphasizes.

Watch more: "Corruption is integral part of economy," said Yermak’s adviser Podoliak on telethon. VIDEO

Updates from the NCREPU, State Energy Regulatory Commission, and SPFU

Svyrydenko reminded that the government is preparing decisions on the renewal of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

"Regarding the ARMA update, we are awaiting a response regarding the employees who appear in the NABU materials. I have instructed that an internal audit be conducted and appropriate personnel decisions be made.

The reboot must be systematic. We will keep you informed about our next steps," Svyrydenko concludes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that a restart of key state-owned energy companies was beginning.

Watch more: "Corruption is integral part of economy," said Yermak’s adviser Podoliak on telethon. VIDEO

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