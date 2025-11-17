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Verkhovna Rada Committee supported Halushchenko’s resignation from post of Minister of Justice

Halushchenko’s dismissal: Verkhovna Rada committee supports decision

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the resignation of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice.

This was reported by the parliament's press service, according to Censor.NET.

They recalled that the prime minister's proposal to dismiss the minister, as well as Halushchenko's statement of resignation, were submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on November 12, 2025.

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